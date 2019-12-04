Georgia Tech had a rare breather down the stretch after four of its first five games were decided by a total of nine points.

Nebraska (4-4), in its first season under coach Fred Hoiberg, couldn’t overcome 32% shooting which only got worse over the final 20 minutes. The Cornhuskers connected on just 8 of 32 shots in the second half.

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 14 points. Cam Mack, Jervay Green and Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in with 11 apiece.

Moses Wright had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. No one else had more than eight points for the home team.

In just the second meeting between the schools, Georgia Tech went to the locker room after a tight opening half with a 32-28 lead.

But the Yellow Jackets led by double digits through much of the second half and stretched the margin as high as 20.

TIP-INS

Nebraska: Made 6 of 26 from 3-point range. Green knocked down 3 of 10 from long range; no one else made more than one trey. ... Cheatham had 11 rebounds, but the Cornhuskers were still beaten on the boards 47-43.

Georgia Tech: Devoe also got his teammates involved, doling out seven assists. ... The Yellow Jackets also struggled from beyond the arc, hitting 5 of 23. Devoe was their main weapon, knocking down 4 of 8.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Makes the short trip to Creighton on Saturday to face their state rival.

Georgia Tech: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday in its second Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season.

