Georgia Tech puts home win streak on the line against Clemson

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson Tigers (9-3, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4, 0-1 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -1; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts Clemson trying to prolong its six-game home winning streak. The Yellow Jackets have gone 6-0 at home. Georgia Tech has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 43.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Alex Hemenway averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Chase Hunter is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article