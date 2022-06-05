Georgia Tech rolls past Campbell 6-5 to stay alive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chandler Simpson had five hits and scored four runs, Josiah Siegel threw 6 1/3 innings of one-run relief and Georgia Tech rolled to a 16-5 win over Campbell on Sunday in a loser-out game of the Knoxville Regional.
Georgia Tech faces Tennessee, the overall No. 1 seed, for a spot in the super regional.
Simpson also had two of Tech’s seven stolen bases. Kevin Parada was 3-for-6 with three runs batted in, Andrew Jenkins also plated three runs without a hit and Tim Borden III scored four times in three official at-bats.
Borden’s home run leading off the second kick-started a five-run rally and Georgia Tech pulled away.
Siegel (2-0) allowed three hits, including back-to-back two-out doubles in the ninth for Campbell’s last run.
Jonathan Beymer (3-2) gave up 10 runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings for the loss.
___
