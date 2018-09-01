ATLANTA — KirVonte Benson ran for two touchdowns as 10 different players carried the ball for Georgia Tech on Saturday, when the Yellow Jackets rushed for 439 yard in a 41-0 win over Alcorn State in the season opener for both teams.

It was Tech’s first shutout in nearly five years.

The Yellow Jackets took control early, scoring on the fourth snap of the game when Jordan Mason went 28 yards. Mason led Tech with 85 yards, one of four players to surpass 70 yards.

Quarterback TaQuon Marshall rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown and completed 9-of-18 passes for 104 yards, a score and an interception. Benson had 75 yards on 10 carries and Tobias Oliver, the backup quarterback, had 72 yards on 12 carries in the first action for the redshirt freshman.

Alcorn State quarterback Noah Johnson completed 10-of-15 passes, but never threatened Tech as he passed for just 51 yards.

The Yellow Jackets outgained the Braves 543-146 in the second meeting between the programs. Tech beat Alcorn State 69-6 to open the season in 2015.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alcorn St.: The Braves have won four straight SWAC East division titles, but the FCS program was overmatched in looking for its first win over an opponent from a Power Five conference. Although nearly as big as Georgia Tech, Alcorn State couldn’t match the host team’s speed or skill in any facet of the game.

Georgia Tech: This game was all along going to be more than anything about how the new 3-4 scheme of first-year defensive coordinator Nate Woody looked, and the Yellow Jackets didn’t disappoint. With a variety of blitzes, Tech limited Alcorn State’s rushing and passing attacks on the way to the first shutout since a 56-0 win over Syracuse on Oct. 19, 2013. David Curry led the way with seven tackles and added a 15-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

UP NEXT:

Alcorn St.: The Braves will step down in competition to kick off their home schedule Sept. 8 with a non-conference game against Louisiana College, a Division III program.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets will step up and open ACC play Sept. 8 at Pitt, where Tech has split a pair of games since the Panthers joined the conference in 2013.

