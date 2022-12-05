Georgia Tech takes home win streak into matchup with Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (7-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3)
The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Braelen Bridges averaging 3.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Georgia Tech.
Terry Roberts is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Kario Oquendo is averaging 13.7 points for Georgia.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.