The Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this past season, but the coronavirus pandemic led to that game being moved back to the 55,000-seat campus facility.
As part of that change, the original five-year contract to play one game a season at the bigger stadium was extended a year though 2026.
Georgia Tech will face Clemson in 2022 and Louisville in 2023 in season openers that will be part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game series. In 2024, the Yellow Jackets are set to host Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The last two opponents in the series have not been determined.
