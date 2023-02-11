Georgia Tech visits Wake Forest following Appleby's 35-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-15, 2-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-9, 8-6 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -14; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Tyree Appleby scored 35 points in Wake Forest’s 92-85 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Demon Deacons are 11-2 in home games. Wake Forest ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Andrew Carr leads the Demon Deacons with 6.1 boards.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-12 in ACC play. Georgia Tech allows 71.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Demon Deacons and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is averaging 18.7 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Demon Deacons. Damari Monsanto is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Miles Kelly is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

