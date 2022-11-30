Georgia Tech's Key says 3 assistants will not return in 2023

ATLANTA — Newly named Georgia Tech coach Brent Key announced Wednesday that three assistant coaches will not return next season.
Key had been assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach before Geoff Collins was fired on Sept. 26. Following a 1-3 start under Collins, the Yellow Jackets were 4-4 under Key for a 5-7 finish.
___
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF