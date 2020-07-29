Howard, a native of Ypislanti, Michigan, attended Centennial High School in Alpharetta, Georgia during his sophomore and junior years. He completed his high school career at Legacy Charter School in Greenville, South Carolina.
Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said in a statement released by the school Howard will give the Yellow Jackets’ frontcourt “a big boost.”
“His best basketball is ahead of him, and in time, he’ll be a really good player,” Pastner said.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.