Georgia visits Arkansas following Graham's 26-point showing

Georgia Bulldogs (16-11, 6-8 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (18-9, 7-7 SEC)
The Bulldogs have gone 6-8 against SEC opponents. Georgia has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Razorbacks and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Council IV is averaging 16.4 points for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.