Gale, who played at Loyola-Chicago, served as an assistant video coordinator for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2007-11. He worked for the Toronto Raptors from 2011-17 as a video coordinator and player development bench coach for four seasons before becoming an assistant coach for Raptors 905, the franchise’s G League team. He also coached one year as an assistant for the G League Delaware 87ers.
Crean, the former Marquette and Indiana coach, is beginning his fourth season at Georgia. He is 41-49 overall and 14-40 in the Southeastern Conference at Georgia.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25