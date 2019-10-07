Nose guard Jordan Davis suffered a sprained ankle on the first series against Tennessee and had to be helped from the field. Smart says Davis also is expected to return this week.

The status of cornerback Tyson Campbell (foot) is less certain. Smart said more will be known about Campbell later in the week.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD