Carroll played in four games in the secondary for the Bulldogs last season. He finished the season with three tackles and a pass breakup.
Carroll is expected to bolster a running back spot at South Carolina after its two leading rushers this season, Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White, declared for the NFL draft.
Carroll’s pickup continues a strong use of the NCAA transfer portal by South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, who went 7-6 in his first year as coach.
The Gamecocks have picked up ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and his Sooners’ teammate tight end Austin Stogner. South Carolina has also signed tailback Christian Bale-Smith, who was Wake Forest’s leading rusher last season.
