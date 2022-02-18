Brown also has worked as an assistant at Temple, where he was co-defensive coordinator in 2019, and Baylor. He spent the last two seasons on Greg Schiano’s staff at Rutgers before Georgia announced his hire on Friday.
Brown was a team captain as a cornerback at Western Carolina in 2006. He played for two seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati in 2007-08.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25