Gerard scores 28, Syracuse defeats Georgia Tech 80-63

ATLANTA — Joe Girard scored 28 points, making six 3-pointers, and Syracuse defeated Georgia Tech 80-63 on Saturday. The Orange returned to their winning ways, picking up their 10th victory in the last 13 games and bouncing back from Monday’s 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Girard made 11 of 21 shots, including 6 of 10 3-pointers, grabbed five rebounds and distributed seven assists. Maliq Brown scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 2-for-2 from the line. Jesse Edwards scored 14 points and Judah Mintz added 13 for Syracuse (13-7, 6-3 ACC).

After falling behind 57-46 when Girard hit a 3-pointer with 11:29 to go, Georgia Tech rallied with a couple of 3-pointers in the next two minutes. First Kyle Sturdivant, then Miles Kelly connected from distance to get Georgia Tech within 59-54. Syracuse, shooting 59% through the first 15 minutes of the half, soon pushed its lead to 69-57 with 5:02 remaining.

Georgia Tech was unable to rally in the final five minutes, attempting only four shots and making two.

Deebo Coleman scored 17 points, Kelly 13 and Jalon Moore 11 for Georgia Tech (8-11, 1-8). The three sophomores average 45.5% of Tech’s points per game and combined for 65% of the total in this one.

Girard had 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting that included 4 of 5 from 3-point distance. Syracuse trailed 21-10 with 12:56 remaining, then took the lead at 26-25 on a 3-pointer by Girard four minutes later. The Orange went on to lead 30-23 at halftime.

Syracuse hosts North Carolina on Tuesday and Georgia Tech plays at Clemson, also on Tuesday.

