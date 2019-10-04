The Quakers (1-2) needed less than two minutes to counter with a six-play, 75-yard drive and converted the 2-point attempt to cut the deficit to 13. Penn then recovered its onside kick but turned it over on downs, allowing Dartmouth to run out the clock.

Gerbino was 9 of 12 for 119 yards and ran 13 times for 77 yards. His 57-yard pass to Zack Bair opened the scoring.

Jack Traynor recovered a fumble and returned it 17 yards to give the Big Green a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. Bair scored on a 17-yard run to make it 21-7 in the middle of the second quarter.

Karekin Brooks ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns for Penn.

