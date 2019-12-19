The Cougars trailed by as many as 23 points before launching an 11-2 run to get as close as 70-57 and force a Northern Illinois timeout with 2:22 remaining.

Northern Illinois plays Green Bay at home on Saturday. Chicago State matches up against Indiana State on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD