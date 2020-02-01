Nike Sibande had 13 points off the bench to lead the RedHawks (9-12, 2-6). Reserve Milos Jovic added 11 points. Dae Dae Grant scored 11 but made just 3 of 14 shots from the field. Dalonte Brown, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the RedHawks, was held to three points. He was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc.