Amari Davis had 21 points for the Phoenix (0-6, 0-2). PJ Pipes added 13 points. Josh Jefferson had 12 points.
The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix for the season. Milwaukee defeated Green Bay 68-65 last Saturday.
