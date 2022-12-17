Gholston's clutch 3-pointer lifts Missouri over UCF 68-66

SUNRISE, Fla. — DeAndre Gholston hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift Missouri to a 68-66 victory over Central Florida on Saturday at the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader.
All of the final seven field goals of the game were 3-pointers. The barrage began when UCF’s Ithiel Horton hit two 3s and Taylor Hendricks connected for a third to tie the game at 60 with 4:32 remaining.
The Tigers regained the lead on a 3-pointer by Hodge and Ronnie DeGray made two free throws for a 65-60 lead with 2:29 to go. Horton hit a 3-pointer at 2:05 and Taylor Hendricks hit another 3 to put the Knights up 66-65 with 54 seconds remaining. With 9 seconds left and time running out on the shot clock, UCF’s Jayhlon Young missed a 3-pointer, setting the stage for Gholston’s winner.
Both teams made 13 3-pointers, Missouri going 13-for-25 and UCF making 13-of-28.
UCF led 36-35 at halftime, then a 3-pointer by Gholston started a 16-1 Missouri run and the Tigers led 51-37 near the 12-minute mark of the second half. Central Florida got within nine points then closed out the remainder of the deficit when Horton and Hendricks hit the back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it.
Nick Honor scored 17 points for Missouri. Gholston scored 16 off the bench and Hodge finished with 15 points. Honor made 5-of-8 3-pointers and Hodge made 3-of-5.
Horton led UCF (8-3) with 19 points, C.J. Kelly had 16 points and Johnson finished with 12. Horton was 6-for-13 from 3-point distance and Kelly made 3 of his 6 3-point tries.
Through 11 games, the Tigers (10-1) are off to their third-best start in the past 40 seasons. The 1991-92 and 2011-12 teams were undefeated through 11 games.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25