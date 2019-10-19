Indiana State’s Keawvis Cummings intercepted Gibbs, setting up the Sycamores (1-2, 3-4) for a 28-yard TD pass from Kurtis Wilderman to Matae Thomas, forging a 7-7 tie.
That’s when the Jackrabbits took off, scoring four touchdowns on their next five possessions before halftime and a 35-10 lead at the break.
South Dakota State’s defense had a season-best eight sacks as Wilderman had a net minus 35 yards rushing. Gibbs went 18 of 28 for a season-high 274 yards. The Jackrabbits held a 452-338 yard advantage in total offense.
