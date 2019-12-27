Damian Chong Qui had 10 points for Mount St. Mary’s (4-9), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Malik Jefferson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Koby Thomas had 17 points for the Eagles (4-10), who have lost four straight games. Kamar McKnight added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Andrew Robinson had 13 points.

Mount St. Mary’s plays Wagner at home on Thursday. Coppin State faces Fordham on the road on Monday.

