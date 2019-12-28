It was the first time this season North Texas scored at least 100 points.

North Texas put up 49 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Joe Cook-Green had 15 points for the Rams. Peyton Sallee added 11 points.

North Texas matches up against W. Kentucky on the road on Thursday.

