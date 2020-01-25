Omaha led 39-32 at halftime, but the Mastodons stormed back to grab a 71-66 lead with 4:18 remaining in the game on DeMierre Black’s 3-pointer. Pile scored on a putback, Gibson sank a 3, Robinson hit a jumper and Ruffin scored on a layup as Omaha closed the game on a 9-0 run to pull out the victory.
Jarred Godfrey scored 24 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne (9-13, 2-5). He added five assists, four rebounds and four steals. Deonte Billups finished with 13 points and five boards.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.