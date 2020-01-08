After an Omaha miss, Gibson hit two from the foul line. Omaha cut it to 64-60 on a Stewart basket but the Mavericks made 1 of 2 free throws on their next two possessions before a late basket for North Dakoat.
Robinson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers for Nebraska Omaha (10-8, 3-0), which earned its fourth straight victory. Ruffin added 10 points.
Stewart had 22 points for the Fighting Hawks (8-9, 2-1), De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 and Billy Brown 12.
