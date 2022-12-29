Gibson's 31 lead DePaul past Georgetown 83-76

Gibson also contributed five assists and four steals for the Blue Demons (7-7, 1-2 Big East Conference). Javan Johnson scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 14, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jalen Terry recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.