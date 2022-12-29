Gibson's 31 lead DePaul past Georgetown 83-76

CHICAGO — Umoja Gibson’s 31 points led DePaul past Georgetown 83-76 on Thursday night.
Brandon Murray finished with 29 points for the Hoyas (5-9, 0-3). Qudus Wahab added 13 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for Georgetown.
DePaul pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 68-61 with 7:22 left in the half. Gibson scored 13 second-half points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. DePaul hosts Providence while Georgetown hosts Butler.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.