OMAHA, Neb. — JT Gibson hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 22 points and Matt Pile scored 17 on 8-of-12 shooting to help Omaha hold on for a 91-84 win over Denver on Friday night in the Summit League opener for both teams.

Mitch Hahn added 16 points, Zach Jackson scored 11 and Ayo Akinwole 10 for Omaha (7-7), which has won four in a row.

Gibson and Hahn hit 3-pointers 29 seconds apart to make it 36-33 late in the first half and the Mavericks led the rest of the way. They made their first six second-half shots to make it 54-42 with 16:35 to play but Joe Rosga converted a 4-point play that sparked an 8-0 run over the next 75 seconds. Donoven Carlisle made a layup to trim Denver’s deficit to 64-61 with 9:23 left but the Pioneers would get no closer. Akinwole made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:19.

Ronnie Harrell had a career-high 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Denver (5-10). Rosga added 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Ade Murkey scored 15.

