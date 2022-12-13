Giles and Radford host VCU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (6-4) at VCU Rams (6-4) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits the VCU Rams after Kenyon Giles scored 21 points in Radford’s 77-74 loss to the VMI Keydets. The Rams are 5-1 in home games. VCU is third in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Highlanders have gone 1-4 away from home. Radford is third in the Big South shooting 37.4% from downtown. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo paces the Highlanders shooting 57.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 steals. Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 46.1% and averaging 12.3 points for VCU.

Giles is averaging 12.2 points for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 11.6 points for Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

