CHICAGO — Jordan Giles had 17 points and nine rebounds as UMKC romped past Chicago State 76-61 on Saturday as the Cougars lost their 20th straight game.

Xavier Bishop added 16 points while dishing out six assists and Rob Whitfield added 13 for UMKC (11-20, 6-10 Western Athletic Conference), which had dropped four in-a-row before rolling over the Cougars.

Both teams will play in the WAC tournament which begins Thursday in Las Vegas. The top eight teams in the nine-team league advance to the tourney. Chicago State (3-28, 0-16) gains the final seed as California Baptist is not eligible as a first-year WAC member.

Anthony Harris had 15 points and Cameron Bowles added 13 with six rebounds for Chicago State.

