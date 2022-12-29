Giles leads Radford against UNC Asheville after 20-point outing

Radford Highlanders (6-7) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5)
The Highlanders have gone 1-7 away from home. Radford is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bulldogs and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.
Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.