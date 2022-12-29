Giles leads Radford against UNC Asheville after 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (6-7) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -4.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Radford plays the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Kenyon Giles scored 20 points in Radford’s 73-65 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. The Bulldogs are 4-0 on their home court. UNC Asheville averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Highlanders have gone 1-7 away from home. Radford is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is averaging 18.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article