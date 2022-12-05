Gill leads La Salle against Bucknell after 26-point game

Bucknell Bison (6-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-4)
The Bison have gone 1-2 away from home. Bucknell has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 32.1% for La Salle.
Xander Rice is averaging 17 points and 3.8 assists for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.7 points for Bucknell.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.