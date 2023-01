Kobe King led the way for the Beacons (6-12, 0-7) with 17 points. Valparaiso also got 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Ben Krikke. In addition, Nick Edwards had eight points and nine assists.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s 15 points and six assists off of the bench helped lead Belmont to a 74-59 victory against Valparaiso on Tuesday night.

Belmont took the lead with 9:53 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Gillespie led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 38-30 at the break.