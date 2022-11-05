Gilliam sets records, UC Davis wallops Idaho State, 43-3

DAVIS, Calif. — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 132 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns and Miles Hastings threw for 270 yards and two more scores as UC Davis walloped Idaho State, 43-3 in a Big Sky Conference contest Saturday night.

Idaho State scored first on an Ian Hershey 33-yard field goal with 10:36 left in the first quarter, but the Bengals were limited to 150 total yards and were blanked the rest of the way.