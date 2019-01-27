EL PASO, Texas — Evan Gilyard scored 13 points, Nigel Hawkins had 12 points and eight rebounds, and UTEP beat Charlotte 57-53 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Paul Thomas added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Miners. UTEP (7-12, 2-6 Conference USA) outscored the 49ers 19-7 from the free-throw line and outrebounded them 38-28 to overcome 36-percent shooting.

Jon Davis scored all of Charlotte’s points in a 10-2 run that made it 43-all with five minutes to play but Thomas answered with a 3-point play as the Miners scored nine of the next 12 points to take a 52-46 lead when Gilyard made a layup with 1:29 remaining. Davis had five points in a 7-2 spurt that pulled the 49ers within one with 26 seconds to go but they missed their final three shots and Gilyard hit two free throws with three seconds left to seal it.

Davis led Charlotte (5-15, 2-7) with 23 points, 19 in the second half.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.