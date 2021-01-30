Trey Woodbury had 13 points for the Wolverines (6-7, 4-1). Fardaws Aimaq added nine points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.
The Texans leveled the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Tarleton State 73-60 on Friday.
