By Associated PressToday at 7:20 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 7:20 a.m. ESTBEAUMONT, Texas — Montre Gipson scored 18 points and Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Wednesday night.Gipson made 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Freddy Hicks added 15 points and Noah McDavid 11 for the Texans (9-13, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference).WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightLincoln Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-18, 0-7). Brook McClure added 14 points, C.J. Roberts 13 and Kasen Harrison 10 with six assists. Lamar has lost 11 straight.__More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25