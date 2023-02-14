Girard leads Syracuse against No. 23 NC State after 26-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NC State Wolf Pack (20-6, 10-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-10, 8-6 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -1; over/under is 149 BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack after Joseph Girard III scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 76-67 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Orange are 9-5 on their home court. Syracuse is the top team in the ACC with 34.8 points in the paint led by Jesse Edwards averaging 10.0.

The Wolf Pack have gone 10-5 against ACC opponents. NC State averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 18-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Orange and Wolf Pack square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is averaging 15.4 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Orange. Girard is averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Terquavion Smith is shooting 38.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

