Girard scores 19, Syracuse defeats Cornell with big 2nd half

Jesse Edwards had 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Orange (8-4), who got all but nine points from their starters. Judah Mintz scored 14 points, Chris Bell 13 and Benny Williams 12.

The score was tied at 37 after a first half in which Girard scored 15 points and Isaiah Gray had eight for Cornell. It was 45-43 in favor of Syracuse with about 16 minutes left in regulation before the Orange went on a 20-2 run to lead 65-45 with 8:14 remaining. Syracuse went on to outscore Cornell 41-26 in the second half.