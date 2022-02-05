The Braves are 6-5 against MVC opponents. Bradley is seventh in the MVC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.
The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Braves won 79-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Rienk Mast led the Braves with 23 points, and Jawaun Newton led the Purple Aces with 16 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Frederking is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 7.4 points. Newton is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.
Ville Tahvanainen is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 6.9 points. Mast is shooting 55.6% and averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.
LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.
Braves: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.