Isiaih Mosley had 22 points for the Bears (16-6, 12-6), whose seven-game winning streak ended with the loss. Gaige Prim added 17 points. Demarcus Sharp had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Purple Aces leveled the season series against the Bears. Missouri State defeated Evansville 90-81 last Friday.
___
___
