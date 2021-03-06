To start the third, Glass connected with Dami Adekunjo for 65-yard TD pass and then later to Brian Jenkins Jr. for a 20-yard scoring pass with 4:43 left in the third.
Glass finished 15-for-33 passing and Alabama A&M suffered no ill-effects from his three interceptions.
Alex James’ 23-yard touchdown run with 13:36 left accounted for South Carolina State’s lone score. Kendral Flowers ran for 115 yards on 13 carries for the Bulldogs.
