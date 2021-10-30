Glass capped a five-play, 72-yard drive on the ensuing possession with a 37-yard scoring strike to Odieu Hilaire and Quarles scored on a 1-yard run on the Bulldogs’ next possession to push the lead to two scores. Nettles and Corker connected for a second TD to get the Hornets within 35-28 with 9:15 left in the game, but Glass answered again — hitting Johnson for a 28-yard TD — to salt away the victory.
Glass completed 20 of 33 passes. Ibrahim finished with six receptions for 104 yards.
Nettles connected on 24 of 38 passes for 243 yards for Alabama State with three TDs and an interception. Gray ran for 91 yards on 12 carries. Jeremiah Hixson had 10 catches for 116 yards, while Corker snagged six passes for 73 yards.
