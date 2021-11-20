Alabama A&M averaged 47 points per contest in its four-game win streak to end the regular season. Glass threw 19 touchdowns and no interceptions during that run.
The Bulldogs never trailed on Saturday.
Odieu Hilaire caught eight passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim had seven receptions for 115 yards and two scores.
Skyler Perry threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Kierre Crossley ran for 131 yards on 22 carries with a score for the Golden Lions (2-9, 1-7).
