HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Aqeel Glass threw for 377 yards and four touchdown passes, including the game-winner in overtime, and Alabama A&M defeated Texas Southern 35-28 on Saturday.

After Glass connected with Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim on a 12-yard touchdown, the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) held on for the homecoming victory. It was Ibrahim’s second touchdown reception of the game.