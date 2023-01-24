Glover and Samford host Furman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (14-7, 8-0 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (15-6, 6-2 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces the Furman Paladins after Ques Glover scored 20 points in Samford’s 74-65 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Paladins have gone 9-2 in home games. Furman leads the SoCon with 37.2 points in the paint led by Jalen Slawson averaging 7.0.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in SoCon play. Samford is sixth in the SoCon scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Logan Dye averaging 8.0.

The Paladins and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is averaging 9.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Jermaine Marshall is averaging 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

