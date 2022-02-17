It was the first time this season Samford scored at least 100 points.
Jake Stephens scored a career-high 39 points plus 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Keydets (15-12, 8-7). Trey Bonham scored a career-high 31 points. Honor Huff had 10 points.
