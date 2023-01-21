Glover scores 20, Samford defeats Western Carolina 74-65

Glover shot 6 of 10 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line for the Bulldogs (14-7, 8-0 Southern Conference). Jermaine Marshall scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added 12 rebounds. Bubba Parham was 3-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points. It was the eighth straight win for the Bulldogs.