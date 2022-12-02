Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-4, 0-1 Horizon)
The Golden Grizzlies are 0-1 in Horizon play. Oakland is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.
The Mastodons and Golden Grizzlies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6% for Purdue Fort Wayne.
Trey Townsend is averaging 16.3 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Keaton Hervey is averaging 13.7 points for Oakland.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.