Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne host Oakland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-4, 0-1 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -9; over/under is 150.5 BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Jarred Godfrey scored 20 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 75-66 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons have gone 3-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Godfrey averaging 5.4.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-1 against Horizon opponents. Oakland has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6% for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Trey Townsend is averaging 16.3 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Keaton Hervey is averaging 13.7 points for Oakland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article