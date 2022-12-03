Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-4, 0-1 Horizon)
The Mastodons have gone 3-1 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Godfrey averaging 5.4.
The Golden Grizzlies are 0-1 against Horizon opponents. Oakland has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 13.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 45.6% for Purdue Fort Wayne.
Trey Townsend is averaging 16.3 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Keaton Hervey is averaging 13.7 points for Oakland.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.