Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Cleveland State after 22-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (10-8, 5-2 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-6, 4-3 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 70-55 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars. The Mastodons are 7-2 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is eighth in the Horizon with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Ra Kpedi averaging 6.7.

The Vikings are 5-2 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

The Mastodons and Vikings match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Tristan Enaruna is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Vikings. Deshon Parker is averaging 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

